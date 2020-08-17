Monday, August 17, 2020

UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov Unsure Of Retirement Plans

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov (Photo: Fernando Quiles Jr./MMA News)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t sure when he’ll retire.

Nurmagomedov has been perfect throughout his MMA career. “The Eagle’s” record stands at 28-0. He’s scheduled to take on interim title holder Justin Gaethje in a championship unification bout. That bout will take place on Oct. 24 and will headline UFC 254.

Khabib Hasn’t Settled On Retirement Plans

As he gets closer to the 30-0 mark, many believe that the lightweight king could hang up his gloves if he emerges victorious in his next two outings. Speaking to reporters in Russia, “The Eagle” said the path to retirement is unclear at the moment (h/t BJPenn.com).

“As far as retirement, I’ve been having lots of different thoughts,” Nurmagomedov said (via RT Sport). “Right now I’m thinking of my next fight. We’ll see what happens next. Right now I’m 31, I’ll be 32 in September. That’s a significant age. I’m no longer a rookie. Looking back at how much time I’ve invested in the sport, it’s fair to say I’m a veteran. I’ve been a professional fighter for 12 years, since 2008. I’ve been in the UFC more than eight years. If you look back, I’ve had an excellent career.

“Right now I’m motivated to come back, to fight, to keep busy, and I think the best place to do is where I am considered a professional,” Nurmagomedov added. “Then we’ll see what’s next. This whole year I’ve dedicated to training, my regimen – morning and evening training, diet, all of this helps distract me from everything that’s happening around me.”

UFC president Dana White has said that he wouldn’t mind booking Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre for “The Eagle’s” final bout if he truly wants it. With that said, White believes GSP is best served to stay retired. Nurmagomedov and “Rush” have expressed interest in the bout.

Nurmagomedov has already achieved great success inside the Octagon. He’s beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Rafael dos Anjos. If he can add Justin Gaethje to the list, it would further cement his legacy. “The Eagle” appears to be a surefire UFC Hall of Famer regardless of whether or not he retires on top.

