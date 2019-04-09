UFC Lightweight Ross Pearson Retires

Ross Pearson has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Pearson has been with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since 2009. He has shared the Octagon with the likes of Edson Barboza, Jorge Masvidal, Al Iaquinta, and Paul Felder to name a few. After competing professionally since 2004, Pearson has decided to hang up his gloves.

Ross Pearson Retires

Pearson took to his Instagram account to release the following statement:

“After some long hard talks, and careful consideration with my family, friends and team, I’ve decided it’s time to retire as an MMA fighter. As hard as that is to say, it’s not the end of my career as a competitor. I’ve always been a fighter, and right now I am keeping my mind open as to what’s next for me. I’d like take this time to thank everyone at the @UFC for having me for the past 10 years @danawhite for seeing something in me and believing in me for all these years ago. To my family, my teammates, and my friends, your support has been endless and I appreciate all of you – with a special shout out to all the north east training partners & coaches who where there for me in the beginning @grapplefit to @alliancemma for taking me in as part of the family, my wife @kristiejpearson for following my dream with me and all the guys at @centralcoastmma @coach_jamie_pittman_ @centralcoastbarbell. And to all my fans , thanks for all the love & support!”

Pearson ends his professional MMA career with a record of 20-16, 1 NC. He is “The Ultimate Fighter” season nine lightweight tournament winner.