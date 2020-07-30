Thursday, July 30, 2020

UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson Responds To Those Who Are Writing Him Off

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Tony Ferguson fires
Tony Ferguson (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has a message for the naysayers.

Ferguson hadn’t lost a bout since May 2012 going into his UFC 249 clash with Justin Gaethje. This was “El Cucuy’s” bid to become a two-time interim UFC lightweight title holder. It wasn’t meant to be as Ferguson was stopped in the fifth round via TKO. This snapped his 12-fight winning streak.

Tony Ferguson Snaps Back At Doubters

Ferguson spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and he delivered a message to those who are writing him off (h/t BJPenn.com).

“These motherf**kers that are out there, writing me off, saying ‘you you need to retire right now,’—f**k you guys,” Ferguson told ESPN.

“You want to give me Conor, give me Conor,” he said. “You want to give me Poirier, we’ll make that happen. Then we’ll fight the winner of the Gaethje and Khabib fight.”

Ferguson admitted that he needed some time to relax and readjust but he appears to be ready to roll again soon. Even at the age of 36, Ferguson is still considered to be an elite and dangerous lightweight. He is known for being one of the toughest 155-pounders to finish. He’s only been finished twice in his 29-fight pro MMA career.

The loss to Gaethje was Ferguson’s first TKO defeat. The other finishing loss in his career was via submission back in Oct. 2009. That was before Ferguson ever stepped foot inside the Octagon.

What do you think is next for Tony Ferguson inside the Octagon?

Source

