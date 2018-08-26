UFC Lincoln Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Lincoln bonuses, attendance, and live gate have been released.

Last night (Aug. 25), UFC Lincoln took place inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Headlining the card was a lightweight grudge match between Justin Gaethje and James Vick. In the end, it was Gaethje who scored a first-round knockout victory.

The co-main event saw featherweights Michael Johnson and Andre Fili go one-on-one. Johnson had a disappointing start to his move down to 145 pounds, losing to Darren Elkins via submission. Finally, Johnson was able to get back in the win column via split decision. This is Johnson’s first victory since Sept. 2016.

UFC Lincoln Bonuses

Two “Performance of the Night” bonuses were given and there was no doubt that Gaethje would become $50,000 richer. This is Gaethje’s fifth public bonus, second for “Performance of the Night.” Joining him is Eryk Anders, who brings in his first bonus thanks to that devastating head kick knockout over Tim Williams.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Cory Sandhagen vs. Iuri Alcantara (see highlights here). Sandhagen was riding a three-fight winning streak going into the bout, but he hadn’t faced opposition as tough as Alcantara. Early in the fight, Alcantara tested Sandhagen and locked in a deep armbar. Somehow, Sandhagen was able to escape and he finished Alcantara in the second round.

UFC Lincoln Attendance & Live Gate

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a crowd of 6,409. The live gate was $478,337. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Lincoln. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the choice of bonus winners for UFC Lincoln?