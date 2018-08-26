UFC Lincoln: Bryan Barbarena Retires Jack Ellenberger by KO

On the main card of tonight’s UFC Lincoln event on FS1, Nebraska’s own Jake Ellenberger returned home to take on hard-hitter Bryan Barbarena in a welterweight contest. Barbarena entered as the second biggest favorite of the night, listed as a -450 favorite at the time of the fight.

Jake Ellenberger came in seeking to make a statement to the applause of his hometown audience. Barbarena, lying patiently like a game hunter. Following a body kick that landed for Ellenberger, Barbarena connected with a right hand that rang the Nebraskan’s bell. Ellenberger attempted a desperation takedown and failed. From the sprawl position, Barbarena would pepper Ellenberg with right hands. When Ellenberger struggled to his feet, Barbarena connected with a light would then throw a wild swing that came up empty, but Barbarena grazed Ellenberger with a right hand that sent the veteran to the mat. It was then only a matter of time before Ellenberger would close the deal with a ground and pound. After the fight, Ellenberger would lay down his glove and formally announce his retirement to the capacity crowd.

Watch the highlights for yourself down below!

