UFC Lincoln: Gaethje vs. Vick Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Lincoln show.

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) is set to take place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout will headline this show while Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout will co-headline.

The former WSOF champion is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster of the UFC, and for years, fight fans around the world have wanted to see Gaethje compete inside of the Octagon.



There were several dream fights for Gaethje him to take part in and he has done just that. However, despite signing with the UFC just last year, he has his sights set on the exit door following his latest loss. As seen in the main event of the UFC on FOX 29 show (April 14, 2018) that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Dustin Poirier picked up a TKO win in the fourth round over the former WSOF champion.

On the flip side, Vick holds a 13-1 pro-MMA record and enters this fight on a four-fight winning streak.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight boutt, Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight showdown, John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight bout. Opening the main card is Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams in a middleweight bout.

The Card

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick



Featherweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili



Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill



Welterweight Bout: Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena

Flyweight Bout: John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo



Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)



Welterweight Bout: James Krause vs. Warlley Alves



Bantamweight Bout: Iuri Alcântara vs. Cory Sandhagen



Middleweight Bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez



Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck



Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya vs. Luke Sanders

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.