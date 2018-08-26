UFC Lincoln Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Stops John Moraga

Tonight marked the first non-title flyweight bout to make it to the main card in 2018, and it featured undefeated Deiveson Figueiredo putting his unbeaten record on the line against former title challenger John Moraga tonight at UFC Lincoln. Deiveson Figueiredo entered the bout as the -160 favorite.

There was a stalemate at the start of the first round, when Figueiredo was able to take Moraga down from the clinch position. Initially a bit inactive, Figueiredo would pick it up and laying down punches to Moraga after a failed Moraga armbar attempt. In the final minute of the round, Figueiredo was able to land some shots from up top.

The second round began with an exchange of body kicks prior to Figueiredo taking the fight to the canvas once again. When the fight returned to the standing position, the action picked up in a hurry! Check out some of the action below:

Figueiredo would soon get the finish following a body shot, keeping his undefeated record in tact.

