UFC Lincoln Video Highlights: Justin Gaethje Silences James Vick

After months of back and forth between the Justin Gaethje and James Vick, the trash talk picked up over the past couple of weeks leading up to tonight’s main event. James Vick was not shy in voicing his confidence at every turn, guaranteeing that he would stop Justin Gaethje and stop him within two minutes. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje guaranteed that James Vick would emerge from the main event as a “humbled turd.” It didn’t take long to see whose promise was fulfilled.

After fighting in three wars in his young UFC career, tonight was a pleasant reprieve for Justin Gaethje’s body, while James Vick’s went on a vacation far, far away, facilitated by a brutal overhand right hand. See the knockout (and obligatory backflip) that silenced James Vick and erupted the Lincoln audience for yourself below:

Here are the full results for UFC Lincoln:

Main Event: Justin Gaethje def. James Vick via KO (punch) at 1:27 of R1

Featherweight: Michael Johnson def. Andre Fili via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET)

Welterweight: James Krause def. Warlley Alves via R2 knockout (strikes, 2:28)

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET)