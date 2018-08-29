UFC Lincoln Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Lincoln, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout headlined this show while Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout co-headlined.

Rounding out this six bout main card was Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight bout, Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight showdown, John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight bout. Opening the main card was Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams in a middleweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions have five fighters receiving lengthy layoffs including Cortney Casey, Warlley Alves, Cory Sandhagen, Iuri Alcantara, and Luke Sanders being out for 180 days maximum. However, they can return sooner if they can get doctor clearance.

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) took place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days, can receive doctor clearance to return sooner; minimum suspension of 30 days

Warlley Alves: Suspended 180 days, can receive doctor clearance to return sooner; minimum suspension of 60 days

Cory Sandhagen: Suspended 180 days, can receive doctor clearance to return sooner; minimum suspension of 60 days

Iuri Alcantara: Suspended 180 days, can receive doctor clearance to return sooner; minimum suspension of 60 days

Luke Sanders: Suspended 180 days, can receive doctor clearance to return sooner; minimum suspension of 30 days

James Vick: Suspended 60 days

Tim Williams: Suspended 60 days

Drew Dober: Suspended 45 days

Jon Tuck: Suspended 45 days

Angela Hill: Suspended 30 days

Jake Ellenberger: Suspended 30 days

John Moraga: Suspended 30 days

Eryk Anders: Suspended 30 days

James Krause: Suspended 30 days

Andrew Sanchez: Suspended 30 days

Markus Perez: Suspended 30 days

Bryan Barberena: Suspended 14 days

Kalindra Faria: Suspended 14 days

