UFC Lincoln Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jake Ellenberger Tops List In Final Fight

UFC Lincoln is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) took place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje ($4,000) vs. James Vick ($10,000) in a lightweight bout headlined this show while Michael Johnson ($15,000) vs. Andre Fili ($10,000) in a featherweight bout co-headlined. Gaethje won his fight by first-round KO while Johnson earned a split decision victory.

Rounding out this six bout main card was Cortney Casey ($5,000) vs. Angela Hill ($5,000) in a women’s strawweight bout, Jake Ellenberger ($20,000) vs. Bryan Barberena ($5,000) in a welterweight showdown, John Moraga ($10,000) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo ($4,000) in a flyweight bout. Ellenberger topped the list in his final MMA fight.

Opening the main card was Eryk Anders ($4,000) vs. Tim Williams ($3,500) in a middleweight bout. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Justin Gaethje: $4,000 James Vick: $10,000

Michael Johnson: $15,000 Andre Fili: $10,000

Cortney Casey: $5,000 Angela Hill: $5,000

Bryan Barberena: $5,000 Jake Ellenberger: $20,000

Deiveson Figueiredo: $4,000 John Moraga: $10,000

Eryk Anders: $4,000 Tim Williams: $3,500

James Krause: $5,000 Warlley Alves: $5,000

Cory Sandhagen: $3,500 Iuri Alcantara: $15,000

Andrew Sanchez: $4,000 Markus Perez: $3,500

Mickey Gall: $4,000 George Sullivan: $5,000

Joanne Calderwood: $5,000 Kalindra Faria: $3,500

Drew Dober: $10,000 Jon Tuck: $5,000

Rani Yahya: $20,000 Luke Sanders: $4,000

