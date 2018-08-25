UFC Lincoln Results: Gaethje vs. Vick

Jose Munoz
Tonight (Sat. August 25, 2018) the UFC is in Lincoln, Nebraska from the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the main event, lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick will go head-to-head. The co-featured bout will see Andre Fili and Michael Johnson collide in a featherweight contest. Also, Mickey Gall will open up the FS2 prelims against George Sullivan.

Check out MMA News' live UFC Lincoln results below.

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)

  • Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick
  • Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson
  • Women’s strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill
  • Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger
  • Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga
  • Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET)

  • Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. James Krause
  • Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. Andrew Sanchez
  • Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET)

  • Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria
  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck
  • Bantamweight: Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

