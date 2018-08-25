UFC Lincoln Results: Gaethje vs. Vick

Tonight (Sat. August 25, 2018) the UFC is in Lincoln, Nebraska from the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the main event, lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick will go head-to-head. The co-featured bout will see Andre Fili and Michael Johnson collide in a featherweight contest. Also, Mickey Gall will open up the FS2 prelims against George Sullivan.

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson

Women's strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET)

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. James Krause

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. Andrew Sanchez

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET)