UFC Lincoln Video Highlights: James Krause TKOs Warlley Alves

James Krause stepped into the Octagon Saturday night as one of the biggest underdogs on the UFC Lincoln fight card and emerged victorious after knocking out Warlley Alves in the second round of their preliminary bout on FS2.

Krause came out looking energized and motivated in his welterweight debut. The numbers show a very tight opening frame, with Krause only throwing two more strikes than Alves (44 to 42) and, proportionately, landing two more as well (17 to 15), But Krause’s takedown and Octagon control in the round was enough to presumably earn Krause the opening stanza in front of the Nebraskan audience.

At the start of the second round, Alves came out with a bit more of a spark before Krause was able to extinguish it. The jab was working for Krause, who would then briefly control Alves in the clinch. It was a big knee to the face, though, that rocked Alves and left the Brazilian vulnerable for the onslaught that awaited him and that lies ready for you to check out below:

