UFC Lincoln Video Highlights: Mickey Gall Submits George Sullivan

The UFC Lincoln’s FS2 Prelims kicked off with 26-year-old Mickey Gall taking on veteran George Sullivan, who was fighting for the first time since his USADA suspension. Gall entered the contest as a healthy -350 favorite despite giving up 20 fights worth of experience to Sullivan.

The fight began with a high kick from Mickey Gall, forward pressure, and a takedown. From there, Gall demonstrated why his jiu-jitsu kills have been lauded by many a pundit and why he is currently a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. After securing the takedown, Sullivan made the fatal mistake of giving up his back to Gall. From there, it didn’t take long for Gall to make a few adjustments and score the rear-naked choke tap out victory. Check it out for yourself below!

Missed the action last night? Check out the full UFC Fight Night 135 results right here!