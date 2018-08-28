UFC Lincoln Viewership Averages 596,000

Viewership numbers for UFC Lincoln have been revealed.

The FOX Sports 1 broadcast drew an average of 596,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 668,000 viewers for the flyweight clash between Deiveson Figueiredo and John Moraga. The event also took in 15,593 viewers from FOX Sports Go and FOX now. This card was held inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Many were curious as to what the number would be as Justin Gaethje is known for delivering exciting fights, but is unproven as a draw. In the main event, Gaethje knocked out James Vick in the first round. In the co-main event, featherweights Michael Johnson and Andre Fili did battle. Johnson picked up a much needed win via split decision. This is his first victory since Sept. 2016.

Also on the main card was a strawweight battle between Cortney Casey and Angela Hill. Casey was able to earn a split decision victory. As mentioned, Figueiredo took on Moraga. Figueiredo won his bout via second-round TKO.

In a “Fight of the Night” worthy battle, Cory Sandhagen defeated Iuri Alcantara via second-round TKO. A middleweight battle between Eryk Anders and Tim Williams got the main card started. Anders landed a thunderous head kick knockout as Williams was getting back up to his feet. The kick earned Anders a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

