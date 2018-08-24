UPDATE: The UFC Lincoln weigh-in results are in. All 26 fighters have made weight.

Today (Aug. 24) at 10 a.m. ET the UFC Lincoln weigh-ins will go down. All 26 fighters on the card will tip the scales. This of course includes headliners Justin Gaethje and James Vick. There will not be any ceremonial weigh-ins, so the fighters will face off this morning.

UFC Lincoln Weigh-in Results

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. James Vick (156)

Andre Fili (146) vs. Michael Johnson (146)

Cortney Casey (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Jake Ellenberger (170)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. John Moraga (125.5)

Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Tim Williams (185)

Prelims (FOX Sports 2)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. James Krause (170.5)

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135)

Markus Perez (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (185)

Mickey Gall (169) vs. George Sullivan (170.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Joanne Calderwood (125.5) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Jon Tuck (155.5)

Luke Sanders (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)