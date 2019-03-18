UFC London Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC London bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

Yesterday (March 16), UFC London took place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Headlining the card was a welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till. It was Masvidal who scored a brutal second-round knockout victory. Both men earned $50,000 bonuses for “Fight of The Night.” Masvidal took home an additional bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

The co-main event saw Leon Edwards do battle with Gunnar Nelson. Edwards earned the split decision win over “Gunni.” After UFC London concluded, Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a backstage brawl. There is no word on whether or not Masvidal will be facing sanctions for his actions. MMA News will keep you posted on any updates on that front.

Taking home a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” was Dan Ige. It took him just 77 seconds to submit Danny Henry via rear-naked choke.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 16,602 fans. A live gate number came out to $2.4 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC London. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC London bonuses?