UFC London Bout Cancelled Due To Health Issues

One UFC London bout is now off the card.

UFC London takes place today (March 16) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The card will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event will see Leon Edwards do battle with Gunnar Nelson. The prelims were set to feature seven bouts, but we are now down to six.

Tom Breese vs. Ian Heinisch Off UFC London Card

A middleweight bout between Tom Breese and Ian Heinisch was planned for tonight’s event. Things went awry when Breese was forced off the card due to health issues. Heinisch took to Instagram to issue the following statement:

“I was 100% physically and mentally ready for tonight I worked so hard for this fight. My coaches, manager, teammates, family and sponsors came out to support me through this whole process. Unfortunately my opponent is going through some health issues right now and he pulled out of the fight. Even though I am so heartbroken and so angry at him I know God has a bigger plan and I pray he is okay. Thank you to all my family, friends, sponsors, manager, teammates and coaches I love you all and I am sorry I won’t be able to put a show on tonight! Thank you to [Mick Maynard] and the [UFC] for the opportunity I’ll be back soon and more ready than ever!”