UFC London Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (March 15)

The UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (March 16), UFC London will take place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. In the main event, Darren Till will meet Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event will also feature a welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC London Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Light heavyweights will get some shine on the main card. Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir will look to avoid his third straight loss when he meets Dominick Reyes. Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Quinonez, Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva, and Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips will also be on the main card. Marshman was the only fighter on the UFC London card to miss weight.

The prelims and the main card of UFC London will be airing live on ESPN+. Stick with us for live coverage of the event including results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

The live stream of the UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins will begin tonight at 2 p.m. ET.

When the UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.