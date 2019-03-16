UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC London post-fight press conference (see live results here) will be live once the action concludes.

Today (March 16), UFC London takes place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. In the headliner, Darren Till will collide with Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event will see Leon Edwards share the Octagon with Gunnar Nelson.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News has been providing live coverage of the UFC London card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 7:15 p.m. ET.

