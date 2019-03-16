UFC London Results: Till vs. Masvidal

Today (Sat. March 16, 2019) UFC London goes down from the O2 Arena in London, England. The show is main evented by a tremendous 170-pound contest. Ex-UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till returns to the Octagon. He’ll take on veteran Jorge Masvidal, who makes his return after over a year away.

Also, Leon Edwards will look to continue his impressive win streak. He faces jiu-jitsu ace Gunnar Nelson. Light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes will also do battle on the main card. Check out MMA News’ UFC London results here below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card (ESPN+, 4 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal

Prelims: (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Jordan Rinaldi

