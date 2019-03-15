UFC London Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set; One Fighter Misses

The UFC London weigh-in results are complete, and only one fighter has missed weight. Jack Marshman came in at 188 pounds, two pounds over the middleweight limit. As a result, he was fined 20% of his fight purse, but the bout will go on as scheduled.

The main event between Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till is a go, with both fighters clocking in at 171 pounds. In the co-main event of UFC London, another English fighter will be competing when Leon Edwards takes on Gunnar Nelson. Other intriguing bouts on the card include the return of Joe Duffy who will be taking on Marc Diakiese in the prelims, and back on the main card Volkan Oezdemir will battle Dominick Reyes in a bout that could hold title-shot ramifications.

UFC London comes to you from the O2 Arena in London England, with both the prelims and the main card being streamed on ESPN+. The prelims begin at 1:00 PM ET, and the main card kicks off at 4:00. Below you will find the full weigh-in results for the card:

UFC London Main Card (ESPN+)

Darren Till (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170.5)

Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)

Jose Quinonez (135.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.5)

Danny Roberts (170) vs. Claudio Silva (170)

Jack Marshman (188)* vs. John Phillips (185)

UFC London Prelims (ESPN+)

Arnold Allen (145) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (145)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Joe Duffy (155)

Nicolae Negumereanu (204) vs. Saparbeg Safarov (205)

Tom Breese (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (186)

Danny Henry (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Priscila Cachoeira (125) vs. Molly McCann (126)

Mike Grundy (145) vs. Nad Narimani (145.5)

