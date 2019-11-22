UFC Makes Its Way Back To London In March 2020

The UFC will be returning to London next year.

In a press release, the promotion made the announcement. UFC London is set to take place on March 21, 2020. No fights have been confirmed for the card.

Of course, speculation has already run wild. Big names including Darren Till, who was born in Liverpool, and Leon Edwards, who resides in Birmingham, would certainly be welcomed by the fans in London. Both men competed in separate bouts on the London card earlier this year.

UFC’s SVP International, David Shaw, had the following to say on the UFC’s return to London in a press release.

“The UK and Ireland is established as one of our flagship markets in Europe,” said UFC Senior Vice President David Shaw, according to the press release.

“We’re delighted to be returning to London, our fans are fantastic and have always shown up in their thousands to support their local heroes.”

Jorge Masvidal vs. Till headlined UFC London back in March of this year. Masvidal scored a second-round knockout victory. Edwards also competed on the card. He nabbed a split decision victory over Gunnar Nelson.

Who do you think will be booked for the UFC London card in 2020?