UFC Matchmaker Sean Shelby Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Is ‘Obviously’ The GOAT

Sean Shelby made a rare appearance on social media to praise Khabib Nurmagomedov following his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title for the third time and retired at 29-0 and only ever lost two rounds in his career. So, UFC matchmaker, Sean Shelby, believes Nurmagomedov is ‘obviously’ the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

Unpredictability is a hallmark of MMA and this number is so improbable, so insane. Never gave up a touchdown. Pitched a perfect game every time. Never gave up pole position. Never a goal in his net. & his last was his best. Predictable as the sunrise.@TeamKhabib, obviously GOAT pic.twitter.com/G0FyAqcvMU — Sean Shelby (@seanshelby) October 25, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov ends his career 29-0 including being 13-0 inside the Octagon. During his UFC career, he defended his lightweight title three times with notable wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Edson Barboza, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Whether or not Nurmagomedov will be known as the GOAT is something many analysts and fans will decide. He was dominant throughout his career, but the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre are right there.

Regardless, it was a phenomenal career for Nurmagomedov and goes down as one of the best ever. Yet, for Sean Shelby, he says the Dagestani champion is the GOAT of MMA.