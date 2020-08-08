UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Is Engaged To Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor popped the question.

McGregor announced that he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. The “Notorious” one took to his Instagram account to make the reveal. Check out McGregor and Devlin, who is sporting quite the ring.

“What a birthday, my future wife!”

McGregor has two children with Devlin, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., and Croia McGregor. “Mystic Mac” and Devlin have been together since 2008. Over the years, Devlin has played a pivotal role in McGregor’s businesses.

The “Notorious” one has claimed to be retired. He had his last outing back in January against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The welterweight clash headlined UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor scored the TKO victory in just 40 seconds.

Any time UFC president Dana White is asked about McGregor, he reminds reporters that “Mystic Mac” is retired. White also says that it would make sense for McGregor to return at the right time. One thing seems certain, White doesn’t believe McGregor will have another fight before 2020 comes to a close.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has claimed to be retired. The former UFC “champ-champ” claimed to be retired back in 2016 with his “thanks for the cheese” post on social media. McGregor ended up sticking around, defeating Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC lightweight champion. He also said he was done with MMA competition after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. As mentioned, McGregor returned and stopped Cerrone.