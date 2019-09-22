UFC Mexico City Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Mexico City bonuses have been released.

UFC Mexico City took place inside the Mexico City Arena earlier tonight (Sept. 21). Headlining the card was a featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens. The main event ended in just 15 seconds as Stephens couldn’t continue due to an eye poke. The bout was ruled a No Contest.

Referee Herb Dean gave Stephens ample time to recover, but the 145-pounder simply could not open his eye. Fellow referee Rob Hinds told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he thinks Dean did a stellar job.

“Herb handled it perfectly all the way through.”

The co-main event featured a women’s strawweight bout. Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso went the distance. After three rounds of exciting action, Esparza was awarded the majority decision victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Steven Peterson for his spinning back fist KO over Martin Bravo and Paul Craig for his submission win over Vinicius Moreira. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Esparza and Grasso.

The attendance total came out to 10,112. A live gate number wasn’t revealed at the time of this writing.

