UFC Mexico City Highlights: Brandon Moreno Draws With Askar Askarov in Wild Fight

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov ended in a draw at UFC Mexico City.

This was a fun fight that had a mixture of action from the striking, clinch, and even the ground game. The fight was about how Askarov could get his opponent to the ground and keep him there.

In the second round, Askarov dropped him with a knee strike but Moreno was able to survive. The fight ended with a split draw. Many fans thought a rematch should be booked after this one.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

A crazy exchange in round 2 ends with a shin to the chin that drops Askarov! #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/MrgUqFq3GH — UFC (@ufc) September 22, 2019

Wow! This one ends in a split draw. Agree? #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/gh3YLTU7C4 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 22, 2019

Moreno held a record of 2-1 while fighting under the UFC banner before the Las Vegas-based promotion cut him and he signed with the LFA. He fought once where he won the flyweight title with a TKO win over Maikel Perez. During his previous stint with the UFC, he beat Louis Smolka, Ryan Benoit, and Dustin Ortiz while losing to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja.

Askarov racked up an undefeated record of 10-0 under the ACB banner. All of his wins were earned by stoppage with seven by submission and three by knockout. His last fight came back in May of 2018.

