UFC Mexico City Highlights: Carla Esparza Avoids Disaster Against Alexa Grasso

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso went the distance at UFC Mexico City.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

In the latter stages of this fight, it was really fun. For the majority of the fight, Esparza was in control the pace of this fight nicely with her takedowns and superior grappling on top.

Things got interesting in the third round once Grasso stunned her with a furry then teased an armbar attempt and locked it in but Esparza got out of it. The judges gave the win to Esparza by majority decision.

UFC Mexico City Results: Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1175591770295623682

Esparza dropped a loss to Tatiana Suarez via third-round TKO at UFC 228 in September of last year. She bounded back with a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba at UFC Florida in April.

Grasso dropped a loss to Tatiana Suarez by submission. She defeated former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 238. Now, she’s hoping to put together her first back-to-back wins since 2016. It should be noted that Grasso has not yet won two in a row under the UFC banner.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Mexico City. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.