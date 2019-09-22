UFC Mexico City Highlights: Irene Aldana Outpoints Vanessa Melo

Irene Aldana outpointed Vanessa Melo at UFC Mexico City.
The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.
This was a solid fight but nothing special. A striking affair with Aldana putting on a tremendous performance behind her jabs. In the end, the judges awarded Aldana the decision win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Melo went on a four fight winning streak to earn a contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion. All four of those wins came by the way of decision.
Aldana was in need of a win coming into this fight after dropping back-to-back outings against Yana Kunitskaya and Cat Zingano.
