UFC Mexico City Highlights: Irene Aldana Outpoints Vanessa Melo

Irene Aldana outpointed Vanessa Melo at UFC Mexico City.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

This was a solid fight but nothing special. A striking affair with Aldana putting on a tremendous performance behind her jabs. In the end, the judges awarded Aldana the decision win.

UFC Mexico City Results: Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Melo went on a four fight winning streak to earn a contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion. All four of those wins came by the way of decision.

Aldana was in need of a win coming into this fight after dropping back-to-back outings against Yana Kunitskaya and Cat Zingano.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Mexico City. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.