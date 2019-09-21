UFC Mexico City Highlights: Kyle Nelson Flattens Marco Polo Reyes

Kyle Nelson flattened Marco Polo Reyes at UFC Mexico City.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

In the first round of the fight, some huge hooks from Nelson rocked Reyes, who looked out on his feet. Finally, the referee steps in to stop the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MASSIVE ELBOW from Kyle Nelson leads to an early night for the Canadian! wow! #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/bMgL0TBq8L — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2019

SCARY POWER FROM @THE__MONSTER



Kyle Nelson puts Polo Reyes out on his feet #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/7zlt9J7Xto — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 21, 2019

