UFC Mexico City Highlights: Paul Craig Taps Vinicius Moreira

Paul Craig taps Vinicius Moreira at UFC Mexico City.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

It was a short fight as the finish came in the first round once Craig unloaded a series of devasting knees that set up him locking in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

