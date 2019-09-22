UFC Mexico City Highlights: Steven Peterson Scores Spinning Back Fist KO Victory

Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson ended in fireworks at UFC Mexico City.

In the second round, Peterson KO’d him with a massive spinning back fist then landed one shot on the ground for good measure. That’s a wrap.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Peterson, The Contender Series alum, has gone 2-3 in the UFC. “Ocho” looked to put his first winning streak together since July of 2016 and did just that. He beat Matt Bessette by split decision but dropped three decision losses to Brandon Davis, Luis Peña, and Alex Caceres.

Bravo after making it to the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter, he’s 1-3 under the banner of the Las Vegas-based promotion. He beat Claudio Puelles by TKO in November 2016 but dropped back-to-back losses to Humberto Bandenay by KO and Alex Caceres by split decision.

