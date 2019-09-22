UFC Mexico City Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jeremy Stephens Tops List

Andrew Ravens
Jeremy Stephens
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Mexico City is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Mexico City (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 17) took place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico. The main and preliminary cards aired on ESPN+.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout headlined the show but it ended in a no contest. Stephens walked away with $20,000 while Rodriguez got $5,000. In the co-headliner, Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso in a women’s strawweight bout took place that saw both fighters get $5,000

Rounding out the five bout main card was Brandon Moreno ($5,000) vs. Askar Askarov ($3,500) in a flyweight bout, Irene Aldana ($5,000) vs. Vanessa Melo ($3,500) in a women’s bantamweight bout, and Martin Bravo ($4,000) vs. Steven Peterson ($4,000) in a featherweight bout. 

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Yair Rodriguez: $5,000 vs. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000

Carla Esparza: $5,000 def. Alexa Grasso: $5,000

Brandon Moreno: $5,000 vs. Askar Askarov: $3,500

Irene Aldana: $5,000 def. Vanessa Melo: $3,500

Steven Peterson: $4,000 def. Martin Bravo: $4,000

Jose Quinonez: $5,000 def. Carlos Huachin: $3,500

Kyle Nelson: $3,500 def. Marco Polo Reyes: $5,000

Angela Hill: $10,000 def. Ariane Carnelossi: $3,500

Sergio Pettis: $10,000 def. Tyson Nam: $3,500

Paul Craig: $5,000 def. Vinicius Moreira: $3,500

Bethe Correia: $5,000 def. Sijara Eubanks: $4,000

Claudio Puelles: $3,500 def. Marcos Mariano: $3,500