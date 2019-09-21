UFC Mexico City Results: Rodriguez vs. Stephens

UFC Mexico City goes down tonight (Sat. September 21, 2019) from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a featherweight meeting between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.

Rodriguez is coming off a spectacular last-second knockout win over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver back in November. He has won an impressive nine of his last ten fights and currently boasts a record of 11-2.

Stephens has lost two straight after going on a three-fight winning streak. Prior to UFC 235, he dropped a first-round TKO loss to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo back in July 2018.

This comes after scoring some of the biggest wins in his pro MMA career. He decisioned Gilbert Melendez at UFC 215 then finished Doo Ho Choi in January 2018 and Josh Emmett the following month. Now, he’s in search of his first victory in over a year.

The co-headliner will see Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso step inside of the Octagon for a women’s strawweight bout.

Brandon Moreno vs. Askar Askarov in a flyweight bout, Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo in a women’s bantamweight bout, and Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson in a featherweight bout rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Mexico City. Check out MMA News’ UFC Mexico City results below:

Quick UFC Mexico City Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 PM ET)

Featherweight bout: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 PM ET)

Bantamweight bout: Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin

