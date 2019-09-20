UFC Mexico City Weigh-in Results: One Misses Weight

The Octagon returns to Mexico for UFC Fight Night 159 where Yair Rodriguez takes on Jeremy Stephens in the main event, where one fighter has missed weight.

Rodriguez is looking to extend his winning streak to two while Stephens is looking to snap his two-fight skid. Also on the card is former UFC strawweight champion, Carla Esparza.

Here are the full UFC Mexico weigh-in results (via MMA Junkie)

UFC Mexico Weigh-In Results:

Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145)

Carla Esparza (115) vs. Alexa Grasso (116)

Askar Askarov (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (124)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Vanessa Melo (140)*

Martin Bravo (144) vs. Steven Peterson (146)

Prelims | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN +

Carlos Huachin (136) vs. Jose Quinonez (134)

Kyle Nelson (146) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (145)

Ariane Carnelossi (112) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Sergio Pettis (124)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Vinicius Moreira (206)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Sijara Eubanks (135)

Marcos Mariano (154) vs. Claudio Puelles (155)

*Melo missed weight and will be fined 30 percent of her fight purse.