UFC Middleweight Darren Till: I’d Lift Mike Perry ‘Straight Off His Feet’

Darren Till has responded to Mike Perry’s threats and he isn’t taking offense to them.

Till and Perry have been involved in a war of words. Many feel Till has been playing the role of an Internet troll perfectly and Perry is taking the bait. Till has been taking aim at just about everyone in jest but Perry doesn’t think it’s a laughing matter. “Platinum” has said he will stick his finger in Till’s eye if the two cross paths.

Darren Till Responds To Mike Perry’s Threats

Till was interviewed by BT Sport ahead of his bout with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on July 25. “The Gorilla” responded to Perry’s threats (via MMAJunkie).

“I think it’s just because he’s got a new girl and stuff that probably little bit offended his sensitivity, but that’s the fight game, mate,” Till said. “You have to be able to take it all on the chin, and he obviously can’t, so he’s talking like next time he sees me, he’s gonna poke me in the eye or something. Come on mate, we both know that’s not gonna happen. I’m 6-foot-2. I’d lift him straight off his feet, but I don’t take offense to it.”

Perry is currently not allowed to compete inside the Octagon until he completes an alcohol treatment program. “Platinum” was involved in an incident at a restaurant/bar in Lubbock, Texas. Perry was seen on video punching an older man after a heated argument. He allegedly punched a restaurant server and allegedly struck a female who was identified as a friend of his girlfriend.

While Perry looks to put his personal demons behind him, Till is hoping to get one step closer to a UFC middleweight title opportunity. To do so, he’ll need to get past Whittaker on “Fight Island.” Till had his first UFC middleweight bout against Kelvin Gastelum back in Nov. 2019. Till won the fight via split decision.