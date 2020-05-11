UFC Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum Accepts Reduced USADA Sanction

Kelvin Gastelum has accepted a nine-month USADA drug suspension, which was reduced to four, after testing positive for Carboxy-THC.

Gastelum was able to receive a five-month reduction after the completion of a drug program. It’s a big break for Gastelum as this is his second violation of the anti-doping policy.

“Gastelum, 28, tested positive for 11-nor-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol (Carboxy-THC) over the Decision Limit of 180 ng/mL, a urinary metabolite of Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, marijuana, and/or hashish as the result of a sample collected in-competition at UFC 244 New York, New York on November 3, 2019. Cannabis, marijuana, and hashish are Specified Substances in the class of Cannabinoids and prohibited in-competition under the UFC Prohibited List,” part of USADA’s statement read.

Although he was suspended nine months, the suspension began back on November 3, 2019, meaning he is eligible to compete on August 3, 2020. Yet, according to USADA, the New York State Athletic Commission is looking into the case on their own accordance so they could take further action.

Gastelum last competed at UFC 244 where he suffered a split decision loss to Darren Till. Before that, he dropped a decision to Israel Adesanya in a Fight of the Year contender for the interim middleweight title.

Since the loss to Till, Gastelum has been dealing with an injury and has mentioned Jack Hermansson as his return opponent.