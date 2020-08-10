UFC Middleweight Luke Rockhold Decides To Hold Off On Retirement

Luke Rockhold was mulling over retiring but he’s decided to remain active.

After suffering a knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz, Rockhold said he was considering retiring. Back in the spring, Rockhold admitted that he was feeling healthier and the itch to compete again may have been taking over. It turns out that’s exactly what happened as the former UFC middleweight champion has decided to remain active.

Luke Rockhold Plans To Stay Active In MMA

Rockhold informed ESPN that he has decided to hold off on retirement. When asked about his decision, Rockhold kept it brief.

“Because I felt like it,” Rockhold replied when asked why he decided to come back.

The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight ruler noted that he’s still rehabbing from shoulder surgery and has about a month before it recovers. Rockhold suffered a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

Rockhold has seen better days inside the Octagon and he’ll be looking to remind fight fans that he was once at the top of the middleweight mountain. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings. All three of those losses were by way of knockout. His lone victory in that span was against David Branch, who was released by the UFC in 2019.

The loss to Blachowicz was a huge blow to Rockhold, as he had been adamant about making a run for the UFC light heavyweight title. Rockhold had expressed confidence in his ground game and talked about how sloppy he thought 205-pounders were.