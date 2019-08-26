UFC Middleweight Veteran Suspended Two Years By USADA

Longtime UFC veteran CB Dolloway has been suspended two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

USADA announced today (Mon., August 26, 2019) that Dollaway was handed and has accepted a two-year suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Dolloway’s ban is due to multiple positive tests for banned substances. He was also flagged for using a prohibited method due to an over-the-limit IV.

He reportedly tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone-releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6. The results came in an out-of-competition urine sample late last year on December 19, 2018. According to MMA Weekly, Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while GHRP-2 and GHRP-6 are Specified Substances in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics.

Each substance mentioned is banned at all times under the UFC’s Anti-Doping partnership with USADA.

Further Troubles

However, Dollaway’s troubles did not end there. He also tested positive for clomiphene earlier this year. The result came in an out-of-competition urine sample collected on February 9, 2019. Clomiphene is a banned estrogen blocker that many fighters have been suspended for. High-profile cases like those of Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar come to mind.

It is often used to mask the effects of a cycle of anabolic steroids or similar PEDs. Finally, Dollaway had a banned intravenous (IV) infusion on December 13, 2018. Intravenous infusions and/or injections of more than 100 mL in a 12-hour period are now banned under USADA.

In an interesting twist, Dollaway’s multiple positive results and IV use were treated as his first USADA first violation. USADA conducted an investigation that ultimately discerned Dolloway had taken the banned substances before January 11, 2019. That was the date Dolloway was notified of his first positive test result. Due to that timing, Dollaway’s two-year suspension will date retroactively back to December 13, 2018.

The 35-year-old veteran will be eligible to return in December 2020 as a result. Dolloway was last seen getting finished at last September’s UFC Moscow.