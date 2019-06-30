UFC Minneapolis Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Minneapolis bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC Minneapolis took place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Headlining the card was a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. Ngannou made short work of dos Santos, scoring a first-round TKO victory.

The co-main event saw flyweight action. Joseph Benavidez went one-on-one with Jussier Formiga in a rematch. Benavidez ended up taking a second-round TKO victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Ngannou, Benavidez, Alonzo Menifield, and Eryk Anders. Menifield starched Paul Craig via first-round knockout. Anders was also able to put away his opponent Vinicius Moreira in the opening frame.

There were no “Fight of the Night” bonuses awarded.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,123 fans. A live gate number came out to $952,204.77. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Minneapolis. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Minneapolis bonuses?