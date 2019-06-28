UFC Minneapolis Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (June 28)

The UFC Minneapolis ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow (June 29), UFC Minneapolis will take place inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the main event, heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will collide.

The co-main event will see flyweight action as Joseph Benavidez meets Jussier Formiga for a second time. In their first encounter back in Sept. 2013, Benavidez emerged victorious via first-round TKO.

All fighters on the UFC Minneapolis card weighed in earlier today. Everyone made weight. Of course this means that the main attraction between “The Predator” and “Cigano” is official.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Minneapolis tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 5 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC Minneapolis: