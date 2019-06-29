UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Amanda Ribas Taps Emily Whitmire

Amanda Ribas taps Emily Whitmire in impressive fashion on Saturday night.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the second round of the fight, Ribas tagged Whitmire to the body and head and clinches her up.

A takedown for Ribas is scored and she starts demolishing Whitmire with ground-and-pound. Emily has given up her back that allows for the rear-naked choke to be connected and the fight is over.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account here:

