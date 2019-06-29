UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Dalcha Lungiambula TKO’s Pannie Kianzad

Dalcha Lungiambula scored the TKO win over Pannie Kianzad in a dominating performance.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For the majority of the fight, Lungiambula was in control both on the feet and on the ground. Lungiambula did a sold job of ground and pound in the second round from top position.

In the third round, Dalcha cracks Townsend with a few punches and he’s in trouble. Dalcha has him mounted and is raining down strikes to pick up the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Minneapolis. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.