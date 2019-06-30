UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Demian Maia Decisions Anthony Martin

Demian Maia was back in the Octagon and to his winning ways as he beat Anthony Martin.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was a close fight despite Maia doing his best to keep Martin down and grapple him.

Martin did have a solid fight but wasn’t enough to get his hand raised. Martin rocks Maia with a volley of punches late but runs out of time. In the end, Maia grabbed the unanimous decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The former title contender beat Lyman Good on in February via a standing rear-naked choke submission in the first round. This was his latest fight before this event as he snapped a three-fight losing skid to the likes of Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman all by unanimous decision.

On the flip side, Martin has looked impressive as of late as he ripped off four straight wins. Those victories were over Keita Nakamura, Ryan LaFlare, Jake Matthews, and Sérgio Moraes.

