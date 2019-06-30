UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Drew Dober Blitzes Marco Polo Reyes

Drew Dober made short work of Marco Polo Reyes.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The fight only last one minute. The finish saw Dober hit him with another left hook to the head. Reyes falls onto his back and he is quickly smashed by punches to call it a fight.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Both fighters were looking for redemption heading into this fight as they had lost their previous bouts.

Reyes suffered a TKO loss to Damir Hadžović at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 event on February 23rd at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. On the flip side, Dober faced Beneil Dariush on March 9th at UFC Wichita where he lost the fight via submission in the second round.

