UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Eryk Anders KO’s Vinicius Moreira

Eryk Anders returned in a big way when he violently beat Vinicius Moreira.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the first round of this fight, Moreira tried taking Anders down but Anders rocks and drops Moreira. It was a horrible stoppage as it took the referee forever to stop the fight while Anders rained down strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Minneapolis. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.