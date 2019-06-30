UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Francis Ngannou Smashes Junior dos Santos

Francis Ngannou smashed his way to victory over Junior dos Santos.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event on ESPN from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was a quick fight. Ngannou stunned him with an overhand left then followed up with a right hook that dropped Santos. Ngannou followed up with strikes on the ground for the win.

The title contender was slated to fight former UFC heavyweight champion at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view event but the promotion decided to move this fight to this card as they needed a solid main event.

It turns out that these two fighters do have some history as their original fight was scrapped. JDS was flagged for a potential USADA anti-doping violation in August 2017 and was forced out of his scheduled UFC 215 barnburner against the hard-hitting contender.

This fight was booked once the former champion picked up a second-round TKO over Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 4. After the fight, he called out Ngannou for a fight, which was granted.

