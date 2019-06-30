UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Swarms Jussier Formiga to Victory

Joseph Benavidez earned his spot as #1 contender in the flyweight division with his performance against Jussier Formiga.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The finish saw Benavidez hit a head kick then moments later just swarmed him with combos until Formiga dropped and the referee stepped in.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Both fighters stepped into the Octagon on winning streaks as Formiga was on a four-fight winning streak with wins over the likes of Ulka Sasaki, Ben Nguyen, Sergio Pettis, and Deiveson Figueiredo. On the flip side, Benavidez got impressive wins over Alex Perez and Dustin Ortiz.

Leading into this fight, Benavidez made it known that he wants a title shot at UFC flyweight champ Henry Cejudo, who is currently out of action for likely the rest of the year due to him undergoing surgery.

Many would consider this as a No. 1-contender’s fight in the UFC flyweight division. Time will tell whether the UFC gives Cejudo this challenger for his next title defense.

