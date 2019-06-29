UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Maurice Greene Finishes Junior Albini in Wild Fight

Maurice Greene finished Junior Albini in wild fashion to kick off the night of some solid fights.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This one didn’t last long as early on, Green was stunning him with some solid shots.



Albini powers back to his feet after being dropped and they slug away. Greene is rocked by a right hook to the jaw. Albini is dropped again. Greene pounces on him and unloads with strikes until the referee steps in.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Minneapolis. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.