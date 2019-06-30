UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Alonzo Menifield Sleeps Paul Craig

Alonzo Menifield sleeps Paul Craig in an impressive outing.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Menifield made short work of Craig.



In the first round, Craig wanted to get the fight to the ground but it wasn’t working. He went for a wheel kick but Craig fell down. Menifield followed up with strikes on the ground for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



