UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Vinc Pichel Out Lasts Roosevelt Roberts

Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Roberts went the distance in an entertaining bout.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was an interesting fight as it was a dominant comeback round three for Pichel after a close first two rounds. In the end, the judges gave the win to Vinc Pichel.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Pichel has a lot of potential in front of him after being one of the fighters to participate in first live season of The Ultimate Fighter reality show where he advanced into the house and won two bouts. He suffered a loss to Al Iaquinta.

Since then, he had picked up a 4-2 record under the UFC banner that included a four-fight winning streaking that was snapped when he lost to Gregor Gillespie by submission. He took a year off before accepting this fight at UFC Minneapolis.

